Football players to wear decals on helmets to honor teammate killed by stray bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. - It's been months since a 14-year-old football star was shot and killed by a stray bullet. Jaylon McKenzie will still be remembered this football season, throughout the St. Louis area.

Football teams at some St. Louis area schools will wear decals on their helmets this season in his memory. Trinity Catholic, Cardinal Ritter, Lutheran North, and Carnahan are just a few schools that are taking part.

McKenzie's case remains unsolved. If you have information about the case, you're asked to contact the CrimeStoppers hotline at 866-371-8477.