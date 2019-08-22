Illinois freshman found dead at Missouri residence hall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – University of Missouri officials say an 18-year-old freshman from Illinois died at a residence hall.

University police identified the student as Erik Severson, of Aurora, Illinois. He was found unresponsive Wednesday in his room at Excellence Hall.

ABC17 reports police do not believe foul play was involved in Severson’s death.

University counselors met with students upset about the death on Thursday.

