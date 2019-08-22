Lawyers request psychiatric evaluation for man accused of killing Ally Kostial

The Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys for a man charged in the killing of an Ole Miss college student from the St. Louis area withdrew their motion for a bond hearing Thursday, instead requesting the judge grant the 22-year-old a psychiatric evaluation.

Tony Farese is representing Brandon Theesfeld, who is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

Farese tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he requested the bond hearing Wednesday after talks with District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office.

Kostial’s body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles from the university’s campus in Oxford. Her funeral was held July 27 in her hometown of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Theesfeld is from Fort Worth, Texas. He was also an Ole Miss student and has been suspended.

___