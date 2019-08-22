Maintain wellness on the road with healthy recipes from ‘Well Inspired Travels’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lauren and Chris Pronger have been traveling the world together for over twenty years, but by far their greatest adventure together has been growing their family.

They both join FOX 2 to discuss places to travel that incorporate health and wellness and maintaining wellness on the road with healthy recipes and workouts. For more information visit: wellinspiredtravels.com

Lauren`s Post Strength Training 1st Phorm Protein Shake Recipe:

(MUST DRINK WITHIN 20 minutes after training for maximum benefits)

12oz. filtered water

1 scoop PURE L-glutamine

2 Tablespoons of Garden of Life Prebiotic Fiber

2 Tablespoons of Nutiva organic chia seeds

1 Tablespoon of organic flax seeds

1 scoop of 1stphorm Phormula-1 Pure Whey Protein Isolate Vanilla Milkshake

½ scoop of 1stphorm Ignition Glycogen or 1 banana

1 Handful of ice *Blend all ingredients your Vitamix until desired consistency.