Maintain wellness on the road with healthy recipes from ‘Well Inspired Travels’

ST. LOUIS -  Lauren and Chris Pronger have been traveling the world together for over twenty years, but by far their greatest adventure together has been growing their family.

They both join FOX 2 to discuss places to travel that incorporate health and wellness and maintaining wellness on the road with healthy recipes and workouts. For more information visit: wellinspiredtravels.com

Lauren`s Post Strength Training 1st Phorm Protein Shake Recipe:
(MUST DRINK WITHIN 20 minutes after training for maximum benefits)

12oz. filtered water
1 scoop PURE L-glutamine
2 Tablespoons of Garden of Life Prebiotic Fiber
2 Tablespoons of Nutiva organic chia seeds
1 Tablespoon of organic flax seeds
1 scoop of 1stphorm Phormula-1 Pure Whey Protein Isolate Vanilla Milkshake
½ scoop of 1stphorm Ignition Glycogen or 1 banana
1 Handful of ice *Blend all ingredients your Vitamix until desired consistency.

