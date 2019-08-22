× Major Case Squad activated to investigate body found in Cahokia car

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad is investigating a case of a man who died from a gunshot wound in his vehicle this morning. A 35-year-old man was found dead by Cahokia Police in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue at around 3:30 am. He had a gunshot wound. The victim will not be identified publicly until his family is notified.

Police are not releasing any more details about the manner of death to protect their investigation. Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have heard or seen something. They are asking anyone with information to call the Cahokia Police Department or the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.

An investigator with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is speaking with the media at 3:00 pm. More information should be available at that time. Refresh this page or subscribe to this tory on our app for the latest update.