Meet Bommarito 500 race car drivers at Ballpark Village tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Festivities begin today for the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The race is not until Saturday night but from 4:30pm to 6:30pm tonight you can meet some of the drivers and get their autographs during a fan fest event at Ballpark Village.

It’s also racing night at Busch Stadium. 2017 Indy Car Champion Josef Newgarden will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.