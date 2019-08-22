Meet Indy 500 winner Will Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Will Power is the 2018 Indianapolis-500 winner and this weekend, he'll hit the oval with other drivers for the 3rd annual Bommarito-500 at Worldwide Technology Raceway.

The Bommarito 500 has become one of IndyCar’s most attended races in just three short years. It has quickly gained the reputation of being one of IndyCar’s favorite stops, with the track, unique design, energy from fans, and party atmosphere.

Will Power driver of the #12 Chevrolet for Team Penske joined FOX 2 to talk about it!

Go to bommarito.com for exclusive hospitality tickets or wwtraceway.com for general tickets and information.