Missouri collects $13 million in medical marijuana business fees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Medical marijuana is already turning into a cash crop for Missouri. The state collected $13-million dollars in fees after receiving more than 2,000 business applications to grow and sell medical marijuana.

More than 1,200 applications were submitted in the final three days including 800 in the final 24 hours. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some would-be applicants say the online portal wouldn’t accept their submissions due to a technical glitch.

Health officials say they’ll review those technical errors on a case-by-case basis.