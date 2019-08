× Money Saver – All Frappuccinos are 50% off at Starbucks today

ST. LOUIS – Need an extra kick to power through the day?

Stop by participating Starbucks Thursday, August 22 and get 50-percent off Frappuccino blended beverages, size grande or larger.

This promotion starts at 3:00 p.m. until closing. It excludes ready to drink and reserve beverages. You do not have to be a rewards member to take advantage of promotions in the app.