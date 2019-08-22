Rainy move-in day at SLU as university sees record-setting incoming class

ST. LOUIS – There is a fun, nervous energy that permeates the campus. But at St. Louis University in Midtown, they have perfected the process of getting students moved into their new residences.

SLU announcing a record-setting incoming class at the Catholic Jesuit university – 1,900 students, the largest class in SLU’s 201-year history. And the university set a record by awarding $54 million in financial assistance.

With its diverse class of incoming students, SLU is seeking to increase opportunities for families and greater access to higher education.

