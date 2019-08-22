Recipe: Strawberry Avocado Salsa
ST. LOUIS – Enjoy Strawberry Avocado Salsa from 2-Time World Open Chili Champion & 2-Time World Open Chili Champion Liz Kraatz
Recipe: Strawberry Avocado Salsa
Ingredients
Great Value Lime 100% Juice
4 oz Hot Diced Jalapeño Peppers
1 Avocado
Great Value Salt and Pepper
1 Red Onion
13 oz package Great Value Bite Size Tortilla Chips
1 lb Strawberries
Great Value Organic Cilantro
Directions
- Cut tops off clean strawberries, dice and put in a plastic bag.
- Dice onions and add to bag.
- Cut avocado down to the pit and twist to separate. Dice the avocado and scoop out of the skin.
- Add cilantro, lime juice, diced jalapeños, and salt to the plastic bag.
- Seal bag and gently shake.
- Serve with tortilla chips.
Walmart Chef Sampling
Wednesdays & Saturdays
Noon – 4 P.M.
1101 Belt Line Rd.
Collinsville, IL
WorldFoodChampionship.com