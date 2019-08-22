Recipe: Strawberry Avocado Salsa 

Posted 9:14 am, August 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS –  Enjoy Strawberry Avocado Salsa  from 2-Time World Open Chili Champion & 2-Time World Open Chili Champion Liz Kraatz

Ingredients
Great Value Lime 100% Juice
4 oz Hot Diced Jalapeño Peppers
1 Avocado
Great Value Salt and Pepper
1 Red Onion
13 oz package Great Value Bite Size Tortilla Chips
1 lb Strawberries
Great Value Organic Cilantro

Directions

  1. Cut tops off clean strawberries, dice and put in a plastic bag.
  2. Dice onions and add to bag.
  3. Cut avocado down to the pit and twist to separate. Dice the avocado and scoop out of the skin.
  4. Add cilantro, lime juice, diced jalapeños, and salt to the plastic bag.
  5. Seal bag and gently shake.
  6. Serve with tortilla chips.

