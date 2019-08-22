Southwest Airlines has thousands of flights on sale for as low as $49

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Southwest Airlines is having a “Click and Save” sale on flights departing as soon as September and through this spring. You can get deals on one-way trips for as low as $49. But, the lowest price of a flight from St. Louis starts at $79.

Southwest says that you’ll need to book the flight by midnight tonight (Pacific Time). Tickets are non-refundable. You also won’t be able to book a flight on blackout dates on or around the holidays.

The deal works both ways. Make sure to get a ticket for the same price for your way home.

Examples of fares from locations across the United States: