Southwest Airlines has thousands of flights on sale for as low as $49

Posted 1:20 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25PM, August 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Southwest Airlines is having a “Click and Save” sale on flights departing as soon as September and through this spring. You can get deals on one-way trips for as low as $49. But, the lowest price of a flight from St. Louis starts at $79.

Southwest says that you’ll need to book the flight by midnight tonight (Pacific Time). Tickets are non-refundable. You also won’t be able to book a flight on blackout dates on or around the holidays.

The deal works both ways. Make sure to get a ticket for the same price for your way home.

Examples of fares from locations across the United States:

  • St. Louis to Atlanta, Georgia – $79.
  • St. Louis to Jacksonville, Florida – $100.
  • Orlando, Florida to Raleigh, North Carolina – $79.
  • Chicago, Illinois to Cancun, Mexico – $190.

See the nearly 5,000 flights Southwest has on sale here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.