Southwest Airlines has thousands of flights on sale for as low as $49

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Southwest Airlines is having a “Click and Save” sale on flights departing as soon as September and through this spring. You can get deals on one-way trips for as low as $49. But, the lowest price of a flight from St. Louis starts at $79.
Southwest says that you’ll need to book the flight by midnight tonight (Pacific Time). Tickets are non-refundable. You also won’t be able to book a flight on blackout dates on or around the holidays.
The deal works both ways. Make sure to get a ticket for the same price for your way home.
Examples of fares from locations across the United States:
- St. Louis to Atlanta, Georgia – $79.
- St. Louis to Jacksonville, Florida – $100.
- Orlando, Florida to Raleigh, North Carolina – $79.
- Chicago, Illinois to Cancun, Mexico – $190.