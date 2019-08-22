× St. Louis Cardinals poll fans about keeping early evening starts in 2020

ST. LOUIS – A scheduling experiment this season to boost Busch Stadium attendance for St. Louis Cardinal games falling on school nights could continue into 2020, and may expand, depending on fan feedback.

This season, weeknight games on Monday through Thursday in April, May, August, and September start at 6:45 p.m., allowing fans with school-aged children to get home at a decent hour.

“We’re pretty committed to doing it (during the school year) next season,” Cardinals senior vice president Dan Farrell recently told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re studying to see whether or not we do it for the full year, that’s pretty much the decision we’re wrestling with,” Farrell told the paper.

On Thursday, some fans on the team’s email distribution list may have received a survey looking for more feedback. The two question query asks for game time preferences in April, May, and September, and preferences for June, July, and August.

The email gave no indication of when a decision would be made, but that “feedback and suggestions will provide valuable insight as we set game times for next year.