STL Moms: Is now the best time to buy a home or refinance a home?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Refinancing a mortgage is a big deal, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars a month, and tens of thousands over the life of your loan. Experts say, after several years of rising rates, there has been a reversal. Rates have come down substantially in a short period of time, and they`re the lowest they`ve been since 2016

Ryan Sandvoss President of Gateway Mortgage joined FOX 2 to discuss if now is the best time to buy a home or refinance a home.

For more information visit: www.GatewayMortgage.net