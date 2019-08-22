Tim’s Travels: Maya Cafe’s celebrates 18 years with Rock-N-Roll Shrimp Boil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Celebrate in style with Maya Café and Cajun Chef Adam!

Grab your friends and join them Sunday, August 25 to commemorate 18 years with a shrimp boil special and a beloved hand-juiced margarita or try our award-winning Sangrita.

Tim Ezell was live in Maplewood preparing for the bash.

Ingredients:

4 lemons, halved, plus wedges for serving

1 cup favorite blend of Cajun spices

½ cup shrimp boil

2 large yellow onion, quartered

2 bay leafs

2 pound baby red potatoes

8 ears corn, husked and snapped in half

2 pounds large shrimp, unpeeled

1 pound crawfish

1 pound andouille sausage

Instructions

Mix water, Cajun Spices and Crab Boil in large (10 to 12 quart) stockpot. Bring to boil on high heat. Stir in onions, corn and potatoes.

Wait 15 minutes and add sausage and crawfish

Squeeze juice from lemons into the water and add lemons into the pot. Return to boil; add shrimp cook 3-5 minutes