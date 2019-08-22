Wentzville woman charged with animal neglect over horse escapes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Fox 2 has told you about horses getting loose and creating a danger near a busy Wentzville highway. Police have said since our latest report, two more horses got loose from their owner’s property.

Tammy Peterson was driving along Highway Z Friday when she saw horses out of their corrals and standing near the roadway. Petersen, who owns four horses herself, turned around to help.

“So, I turned around and came back and helped police officers round them up and get them contained at least as much as they could possibly be contained in these circumstances,” she said.

Police said 48-year-old Juliea Baker was booked on misdemeanor animal neglect and released on bond the same night as our recent report. The very next day, police said two horses got out again. Police responded and put them back in the corrals. Authorities said the flexible plastic tubing that comprises much of the fencing is sub-standard.

Police have responded to at least 21 calls for the horses being loose; Baker has been charged with 7 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect.

Baker said she and her horses are the victims in all of this; vandals repeatedly cut her fences at night. She’s even got evidence that someone saddled one of them, presumably to take one for a late-night ride and they left the horse tied to a tree.

“As you can see, it’s a very busy road,” Petersen said. “People go 55-60 miles per hour. If a horse is in the road and somebody doesn’t see it, that’s going to be fatal probably for the horse as well as the occupants of the car.”

Baker said she’s adding more surveillance cameras to her property so she can catch any trespassers on video.