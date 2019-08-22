× Widespread outbreaks of hepatitis A across Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is dealing with a hepatitis A outbreak.

Our partners at the Post Dispatch report, health departments received more than 400 reported cases which were in 35 counties since September of 2017. Franklin County has 69 reported cases that include three incidents at Franklin County restaurants just this summer.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver. It usually spreads when a person ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The state health department says the disease spreads through person to person contact mostly among people who use illegal drugs.

Health agencies are working to vaccinate at-risk populations to stop the outbreak.