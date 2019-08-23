Bommarito 500 Indy Car race is expected to sell out this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is this weekend. FOX 2's Katherine Hessel was at World Wide Technology Raceway with all the details.

The family-friendly Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is expected to be a sellout. It has become one of IndyCar`s most attended races in just three short years. The race has quickly gained the reputation of being one of IndyCar`s favorite stops, with the track, unique design, and energy from fans.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500
August 23rd: Gates Open
August 24th: Race Day
Ticket Information:
Bommarito.com
WWTRaceway.com

