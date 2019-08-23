× Child found with fugitive Oklahoma couple that fled to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The US Marshals Service has taken two suspects into custody. Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander were wanted on various child abuse charges. They were located by members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Intelligence Division. A 3-month-old child was also located with them unharmed.

The couple was wanted by authorities in Oklahoma and the St. Louis. According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, a “failure to appear” warrant was issued in Jackson County, Oklahoma on June 10 for Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander. The pair were scheduled to appear in court to face charges of child abuse, child neglect, and enabling child neglect.

The local Oklahoma authorities, the Altus Police Department, determined Moore and Alexander had to fled to St. Louis.

Woodling said Moore and Alexander have five children in common. Three of those children are in Oklahoma state custody and listed in critical condition. The fourth child was found dead. The fifth child has not been located. It’s believed this child was born in a hotel room and is undocumented as of now.

The US Marshals Service was offering up to $10,000 for information leading the couple’s arrest.