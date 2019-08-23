Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider in Missouri woman’s ear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman got the surprise of a lifetime after seeing a doctor for “water in her left ear.”

KSHB reports that Susie Torres went to the doctor when the water wouldn’t go away. When a medical assistant examined her, she immediately ran out of the room.

Doctors were able to get the spider out, and later told her it was a venomous brown recluse spider. Luckily, it didn’t bite her.

Torres says that she does not know where the spider came from. What is she going to do to prevent another incident?

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night, because I did not have any ear plugs,” said Torres. “I’m pretty terrified of spiders.”