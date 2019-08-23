Get your tickets for Isaac Bruce’s annual Gridiron Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — No matter how you feel about the NFL and the Rams there's no doubt they brought some of the biggest sports thrills this city has ever seen with "The Greatest Show on Turf" and a Super Bowl Championship.

On September 6th, you can celebrate again and rub elbows with some of the greats of that time at the Gridiron Gala benefitting the Isaac Bruce Foundation. He is with us this morning to talk about what's become an awesome annual event.

Bruce also weighs in on the announcement of the nex XFL team coming to St. Louis called the BattleHawks.

More information: www.isaacbruce.org

