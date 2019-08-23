Heavy police presence investigate shooting on Caseyville Ave in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a shooting near Washington Park Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over 1426 North 42nd Street and Caseyville Ave were several police agencies including Illinois State Police, East St. Louis Police and tactical units are on scene.

Illinois State Police tells FOX 2 one officer was shot and taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Details of the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Police have taken several people into custody, but no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be posted as this story develops.