Illinois state trooper killed; community at church he attended in mourning

COLUMBIA, Ill. - Loved ones of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins came together at the church he attended Life Community Church for a prayer service. Dozens of members of the church shared their grief and prayed for the trooper's family.

They said he was a proud husband who leaves behind three young children.

Pastor Jamey Bridges said Hopkins also served as security at the church and trained other security members so that the church. He said he dedicated his life to serving others.