Illinois state trooper killed in the line of duty

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant Friday morning.

Trooper Nick Hopkins was 33. He is fourth state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2019.

Hopkins and other troopers were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street and Caseyville Ave just before 5:30 a.m. Hopkins was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home.

Images from Bommarito Automotive SkyFox showed several police agencies on the scene.

Three people at the home were taken into police custody. One person had barricaded themselves in the residence.

Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital where doctors attempted to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

Hopkins began serving with Illinois State Police around a decade ago.

This story is being updated.