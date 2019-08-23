× Man hurt in shooting; victim not cooperating with investigation

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot twice.

The shooting happened on Labadie Avenue at Belt Avenue in north St. Louis.

When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, but police say he did not cooperate in the investigation.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

