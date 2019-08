× Man shot in leg on Michigan Avenue

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting in south St. Louis that left a man wounded Friday morning.

According to authorities, a man was shot in the leg just after 12:30 a.m. on Michigan Avenue at Itaska Street.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-537.