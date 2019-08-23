× Massive police response in north St. Louis after shots fired near Soldan

ST. LOUIS – Multiple injuries were reported following two shootings Friday night along Union Boulevard near Soldan High School in north St. Louis.

One shooting occurred in the 900 block of Union; the other shooting took place in the 1100 block of Union.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, at least two patients were taken from the scene in the 900 block of Union. Five patients were reported at the 1100 block.