Never down for the count: Boxing lessons bring confidence, strength to little boy

Posted 10:12 pm, August 23, 2019

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - He’s never set foot in a boxing ring, but a little boy from Town and Country has proven he’s a true heavyweight. He was having some trouble fitting in at his new school. But as Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda shows us, a pair of boxing gloves—along with the right coach—transformed him into a real champion.

