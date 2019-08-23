PICTURES: Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless in White

The original theatrical rocker, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Indictee, and avid golfer, Alice Cooper joined forces with Grammy Winning Halestorm for a rockin’ good time at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Seventy-one year old Cooper showed no signs of aging during his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” summer tour, playing favorites spanning his entire musical career. Lzzy Hale and her band Halestorm rocked the house as well, along with Motionless in White serving as show opener.