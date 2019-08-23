PICTURES: Beck with Cage the Elephant, Spoon and Wild Belle

To the delight of thousands of alt rock fans, Beck and Cage the Elephant brought their A-Game to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in support of their Night Running tour. Spoon and Wild Belle performed admirably as opening acts during a lengthy and entertaining evening of melody and slight stage mayhem.
