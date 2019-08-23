PICTURES: Peter Frampton with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Peter Frampton was diagnosed with the inflammatory muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis about eight years ago… which is why his current tour is billed as his Final Farewell. Frampton entertained thousands of classic rock fans with a collection of original songs and cover versions spanning over 5 decades including selections from his recent blues inspired recordings. Opening the night was Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening covering his father’s band’s lengthy catalog of music.
