Police investigating overnight shooting in Berkeley

Posted 2:02 pm, August 23, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police in north St. Louis County are investigating a shooting from overnight. A man was shot around two this morning outside "The Mint" Townhomes on Larry Lane in Berkeley. He was transported to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.