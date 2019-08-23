Police investigating overnight shooting in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police in north St. Louis County are investigating a shooting from overnight. A man was shot around two this morning outside "The Mint" Townhomes on Larry Lane in Berkeley. He was transported to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
