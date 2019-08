× Pyromania returns for another year at Cedar Lake Cellars

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – Pyromania is back at Cedar Lake Cellars.

Tickets for those 21 years and older are available to the viewing party on Saturday, September 21st. This is the 14th year for the pyrotechnic competition. This year is special as it is a championship of champions event. This means only the best of the best will be competing. It starts at 7:30 PM at the Wright City Winery.