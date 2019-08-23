× The Latest: Foxx pledges cooperation with special prosecutor

CHICAGO- Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has promised to cooperate with a newly appointed special prosecutor looking into why her office abruptly dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett that accused him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself.

Foxx said in a statement after former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb’s appointment Friday that her office pledged its “full cooperation” to the special prosecutor. She also said “public trust is paramount” to the work of prosecutors.