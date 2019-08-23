Tim’s Travels: Meals for a Million is looking for volunteers to pack one million meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Meals for a Million is looking for volunteers, donations and sponsorships to help make an impact in St. Louis. The 3rd annual St. Charles meal packing event aims to pack one million meals.

Meals for a Million is a community-wide food packing event that invites volunteers to help prepare non-perishable meal pouches for distribution throughout Missouri.

For more information visit: www.mealsforamillion.com

One Million Meal Packing Event

St Charles Family Arena

Friday, August 23 - 24

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM