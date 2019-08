Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The newest member of the FOX 2 Weather Team, Brigit Mahoney, was in Columbia-Jefferson City the night of the Jefferson City tornado on May 22. She was on air covering and alerting viewers about a tornado bearing down on the capital city.

Luckily, despite the EF-3 tornado destroying apartments, businesses, and homes in the area, there were no fatalities thanks to the media coverage of the storm that night. Peak winds hit 160 mph with a path length over 19 miles.