ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25, 2019

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Date: Saturday, August 24 Venue: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

Race starts at 7:00pm Tickets: Adults $35-$75 Kids 15 and under Free

This Verizon IndyCar Series race promises to be bigger and better in its second year with more entertainment for fans and an earlier start time. See America’s best drivers along with competitors from Australia, Brazil, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and more. http://www.gatewaymsp.com/

Festival of Nations

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: Tower Grove Park, south St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 10:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free

The region’s premier multicultural celebration, featuring over 40 ethnic food booths, non-stop dance and music, arts and crafts, and an international bazaar with unique gifts from around the world.

http://www.festivalofnationsstl.org/

**Race for the Rivers Festival - Note the finish line change

Date: Saturday, August 24 Venue: Blanchette Landing, Saint Charles, MO

Time: 11am-5pm Cost: Free for spectators

Greenway Network, a non-profit citizens action group, is hosting two canoe and kayak races on the scenic Missouri River. The organization is also hosting the Race For the Rivers Festival which will feature adventure and outdoor sports vendors and environmental educational activities. Between the live bands and fun, the festival will be a great place to hang out and wait for the racers to cross the flying finish line at Blanchette Landing.

www.racefortherivers.org

St. Paul's Kirchenfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Saturday: 7:00am-Midnight, Sunday: 9:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

Kirchenfest, which is German for "Church Festival," is one of the largest church festivals in Southern Illinois with the event spreading over six acres on the grounds of St. Paul Parish. The festival has a German theme, as the Highland community is primarily Swiss and German heritage. http://stpaulkirchenfest.com/

Olden Days Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: Tri-County Antique Club, Dow, IL

Saturday: 7:00am-6:00pm, Sunday: 7:00am-4:00pm Admission: $5.00, Kids 12 and under FREE

A steam, gas, and threshing show will feature antique tractors, engines and heritage demonstrations, along with an antique tractor pull. There will be live entertainment both days, with Cowboy Church on Sunday. Shop the large craft & flea market and enjoy lots of good "old-fashioned" food.

http://www.tricountyantiqueclub.org/list-of-events/olden-days

Wood River/ East Alton Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 10:00am

The Greater Madison County Federation of Labor sponsors the event that begins at the Wood River Round House Parking lot and ends at the Schnucks parking lot in Wilshire Village. Following the Parade, Union Members and their families will enjoy a picnic at Gordon Moore Park. This event is traditionally held the Saturday before Labor Day weekend so it doesn’t conflict with a Labor Day parade in Granite City the next weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/649413178899076/

Alton Food Truck Festival

Date: Saturday, August 24 Venue: Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, Alton, IL

Time: 4:00pm-8:00pm General Admission: Free, VIP $25.00

The festival features food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. In addition, the Amphitheater's concession team offers beverages of all types to compliment all the food options. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices.

http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/events/detail/612/sauce-alton-food-truck-festival

Amazing Animal Encounters

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 11:00am and 3:00pm Admission: Free

Exciting and individually unique shows presented by Naturalists who will share fascinating information about a variety of our birds, mammals and reptiles. Learn about the amazing animals that share our planet and what you can do to help them survive. https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/amazing-animal-encounters/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Colorado Rockies

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-08

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. River City Rascals

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

Backstoppalooza

Date: Saturday, August 24 Venue: The Chesterfield Amphitheatre, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 6:00pm Tickets: Free

This concert, benefiting Backstoppers, will feature Dogs of Society – The Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute. The concert is free and open to the public. All merchandise, food and beverage purchases, and donations will benefit Backstoppers, Inc., an organization that provides immediate financial aid and other support to the families of Police Officers and Firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty.

2019 Sinquefield Cup

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 24-25 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End, St. Louis, MO

Time 1:00pm Admission: $10.00

This elite international event will feature 10 of the strongest chess players in the world. Over the course of nine rounds, these competitors will battle for $325,000 in prize money, points toward the Grand Chess Tour, and the coveted title of Sinquefield Cup Champion.

https://grandchesstour.org/2019-grand-chess-tour/2019-sinquefield-cup