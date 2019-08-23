Panic after shot fired at Parkway North football jamboree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dozens of police officers scrambled to Parkway North High School Friday evening after a shot was fired at the site of a football jamboree.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, believe a shot was fired at the jamboree around 8:15 p.m. after several disturbances and fights broke out.

A coach at Francis Howell North told Fox 2's Elliott Davis he heard several shots and that his main concern was the safety of his players and his family who came to watch the games.

The following schools were participating in the jamboree: DuBourg, Francis Howell North, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Lafayette, McCluer, Parkway North, and Riverview.

Davis spoke with an officer at the scene who said no one was wounded. Granda said the football jamboree was canceled.

Officers cleared most of the crowd within an hour of the shooting, Granda said.