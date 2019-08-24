Father of latest child killed in the City of St. Louis, calls on suspect to turn themselves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another night, another child is dead from gunfire.

This time an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Friday night in a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis near Soldan High School.

The high school football coach says everything was going great at the football game and the Jamboree. He says he looked over and noticed various fights breaking out and that's when chaos erupted.

The recent victim has been identified as Jurnee Thompson. Her father is trying to come to grips with losing his daughter. Thompson had just started third grade at Herzog Elementary in the City of St Louis.

Her father says Jurnee was excited about the new school year and was a precious and bright little girl.

“Jurnee was a smart intelligent and helpful young lady, I was heartbroken, very heartbroken that a child would shoot another child,” said Jurnee’s father.

After the Jamboree ended someone started a fight.

No football players were involved, and reportedly sufficient school security and police were in place.

“That incident occurred, and this is a society problem. It’s happening all over the country. Anytime you get a number of teenagers in one location there will be conflict, at that age anything could set it off, “said Soldan football coach.

Police responded to help with crowd control and thought they had cleared the area when they heard gunshots about a block away in the 1100 block of Union and that's when first responders found young Jurnee with a gunshot wound, along with two 16-year-old boys and a 64-year-old woman also wounded.

A veteran and former firefighter rushed to the aid of Jurnee when he noticed she had been shot, but she did not survive, “You could tell she was not going to make it. I will never forget the look on her face looking up at me and you could just see the life leaving her. I keep having nightmares about it,” said Mark Vasquez.

There's a message from the victim's family for the person responsible for the deadly shooting.

“Jurnee cannot be replaced, so if you got any remorse, any respect for yourself turn yourself in,” said Jurnee’s father.

St. Louis City Police say they do not have a motive or suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.