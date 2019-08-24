Florida woman seen forcing emaciated dog into trunk after shelter refused to euthanize it

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested on felony animal abuse charges Thursday after she was caught on video forcing an emaciated dog into the trunk of a car, according to the Brevard County sheriff.

Sara Perry, 27, had just left a local animal shelter; shelter workers said she was asking them to either take or euthanize the dog she was later seen putting into the trunk of her car, Sherriff Wayne Ivey said.

At the time of the incident, temperatures were in the 90s, WFTV reports.

Authorities tracked down Perry and the dog was assessed.

The assessment showed the dog had not been properly looked after and was visibly emaciated, Ivey said. The dog was taken to the sheriff’s animal care center.

Perry was charged with felony animal cruelty.

Ivey said said such a crime “can only be attributed to someone who has zero compassion for animals and quite frankly shouldn’t be allowed to own a plant, let alone a pet.”