ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart is the proud superintendent of schools for the Hazelwood school district serving nearly 18,000 students. It is the second-largest district in St. Louis county and seventh-largest district in Missouri. She won the national superintendent of the year award presented by the National Associations of School Superintendents.
Hazelwood school district superintendent wins national award
