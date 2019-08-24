Hazelwood school district superintendent wins national award

Posted 8:44 am, August 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart is the proud superintendent of schools for the Hazelwood school district serving nearly 18,000 students. It is the second-largest district in St. Louis county and seventh-largest district in Missouri. She won the national superintendent of the year award presented by the National Associations of School Superintendents.

