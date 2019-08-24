× Illinois doctor accused of billing Medicaid for $700,000 in procedures he never performed

SWANSEA, Ill. – A dentist is accused of drilling for more than just cavities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Doctor Yun Sup Kim faces 12 counts of health care fraud.

Court documents say he billed Illinois Medicaid for $700,000 worth of procedures that he never performed. Some of the procedures include cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions.

Prosecutors say he even billed Medicaid for an exam, tooth cleaning and fluoride treatment for a 10-month-old girl who only had two teeth.