NASA to receive satellite from Saint Louis University students and researchers

Posted 7:35 am, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, August 24, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Saint Louis University researchers and students delivered their Argus-2 cube- satellite to Houston this week to prepare for deployment to the International Space Station. The Argus-2 will go into space as part of NASA's educational launch of nanosatellites program.

Michael Swartwout is an associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at Saint Louis University's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology. Hells us more about the Argus-2 cube and how it works.

