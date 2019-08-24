BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Pat Maroon #7 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Pat Maroon signs 1-year deal with Tampa Bay Lightning
ST. LOUIS, MO – Oakville native Pat Maroon who came home to play for and win the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues this past season will be heading back out of town. He has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning.