Police: 3 dead following shooting and stabbing near downtown St. louis
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives are investigating a triple homicide in the 700 block of North 21st Street in Downtown West St. Louis neighborhood.
Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that police were summoned to The Edge Lofts after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say officers arriving on the scene found 2 subjects deceased from gunshot wounds, and one person stabbed to death.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.634908 -90.209026