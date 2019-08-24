× Police: 3 dead following shooting and stabbing near downtown St. louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives are investigating a triple homicide in the 700 block of North 21st Street in Downtown West St. Louis neighborhood.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that police were summoned to The Edge Lofts after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say officers arriving on the scene found 2 subjects deceased from gunshot wounds, and one person stabbed to death.

An investigation is ongoing.