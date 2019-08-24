Police: 3 dead following shooting and stabbing near downtown St. louis

Posted 7:43 pm, August 24, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives are investigating a triple homicide in the 700 block of North 21st Street in Downtown West St. Louis neighborhood.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that police were summoned to The Edge Lofts after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say officers arriving on the scene found 2 subjects deceased from gunshot wounds, and one person stabbed to death.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.