15-year-old shot and killed in south St. Louis Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old Sunday morning. Information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the teen was shot in the 7300 block of Vermont at around 6:00 am.

The teen was not conscious or breathing when police arrived at the scene. They say he has a gunshot wound to his head.

This has been a deadly summer for children in the city of St. Louis. The fatal shooting of the 15-year-old marks the 12th child killed by gunfire this year. There is a $25,000 reward on the table for tips leading to arrests in the rash of shootings this summer that have ended with the death of children. Mayor Lyda Krewson says she's hoping this gives people the incentive to come forward.

There are also tragic new details this morning about a triple homicide just west of downtown St. Louis. Police are confirming that one of the victims is a ten-year-old girl. This comes less than 24 hours after an eight-year-old girl was shot and killed in north city after a high school football jamboree.

Police investigators tell us that all three victims in this latest case, the ten-year-old and two adults, suffered multiple puncture wounds. It all unfolded Saturday afternoon at the Edge Lofts on the 700 block of North 21st in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police tell us all three victims were found inside an apartment at the building and they were all pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say in addition to the ten year old girl, the other two found dead were a man and woman both in their 40’s.