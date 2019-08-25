Another child found murdered in the city of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We are learning tragic new details this morning about a triple homicide just west of downtown St. Louis. Police are confirming that one of the victims is a ten-year-old girl. This latest tragedy discovered less than 24 hours after an eight-year-old girl was shot and killed in north city after a high school football jamboree.

Police investigators tell us that all three victims in this latest case, the ten-year-old and two adults, suffered multiple puncture wounds. It all unfolded Saturday afternoon at the Edge Lofts on the 700 block of North 21st in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police tell us all three victims were found inside an apartment at the building and they were all pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say in addition to the ten year old girl, the other two found dead were a man and woman both in their 40’s.

Preliminary information released Saturday by police indicated that two of the victims were shot and one was stabbed. Police have not released specifics about which victim suffered which injuries. They received a call for help at the building about 2:45 PM Saturday afternoon. We’re told when officers arrived they found all three bodies inside a unit.

At this point the circumstances surrounding the murders are unclear. Authorities have not revealed if the victims are related nor have any names been released. No suspects are in custody.

Call police if you have any information.