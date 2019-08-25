Biking4Books cycling event to raise money for SLPS

The 7th annual Biking4Books cycling events will be held Saturday, September 22 with registration starting at 9 AM. The start point is located at Patrick Henry Downtown Academy. For more information visit http://www.biking4books.org.
