Fatal car crash in Cuba kills 14-year-old

CUBA, MO. – A fatal car crash kills one and injures three as a vehicle traveled south on Oak Hill Road overnight. The vehicle skid, traveling off the left side of the road when it overturned and struck a tree. The driver, Lane Bridgeman, 14, was pronounced dead on the scene. The three others in the vehicle, ages 12, 14, and 15, sustained serious injuries and were flown to Children’s Hospital.

This is the 4th fatal crash for Troop I in August and the 25th fatality for 2019.