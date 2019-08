× Man dies in drowning this weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A man died this weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks after last seen on a large floatation mat while watching the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Race. The man was not seen entering into the water, but was discovered missing by his group. The MSHP Dive Team was called to the scene and recovered the victim at 10:48PM in 37′ of water.

The victim is Sean Burgess, 23 of Peoria, IL.